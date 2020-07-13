Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aberdeen of Brighton.
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Get up to $500 Off Move In Costs PLUS $100 off per month on Select 3 Bedrooms on a 12 month lease!*Restrictions ApplyAberdeen of Brighton's apartment homes take comfort and carefree living to a whole new level in Brighton, with soaring cathedral ceilings, condo-style floor plans, private balconies, and attached garages. Tucked away and surrounded by nature, plus ample recreational activities nearby and charming downtown Brighton a few minutes walk from your front door. Aberdeen of Brighton proves you really can have it all.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 - 1.5 month's rent-- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garages: Included in lease.
