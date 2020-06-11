3580 Broadway Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking

This former church in Bridgeport Township is in excellent condition. Large corner lot with over 2 acres created the perfect setting for this former house of worship. The pole construction property has a large entry, church sanctuary, kitchen, an office and two restrooms. The sanctuary/auditorium has high ceilings. The church seats 100 and has parking for 30. Furnishing and fixtures are negotiable. A storage shed is also on site. This property is well maintained and has a metal roof. The property is zoned residential and uses include churches, a residential home, adult care and day care. Lease available with option-to-purchase. Take a look at this opportunity property today.