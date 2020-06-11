All apartments in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, MI
3580 Broadway Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

3580 Broadway Street

3580 Broadway St · (989) 492-0650
Location

3580 Broadway St, Bridgeport, MI 48601

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

This former church in Bridgeport Township is in excellent condition. Large corner lot with over 2 acres created the perfect setting for this former house of worship. The pole construction property has a large entry, church sanctuary, kitchen, an office and two restrooms. The sanctuary/auditorium has high ceilings. The church seats 100 and has parking for 30. Furnishing and fixtures are negotiable. A storage shed is also on site. This property is well maintained and has a metal roof. The property is zoned residential and uses include churches, a residential home, adult care and day care. Lease available with option-to-purchase. Take a look at this opportunity property today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 Broadway Street have any available units?
3580 Broadway Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3580 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
3580 Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 3580 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 3580 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 3580 Broadway Street does offer parking.
Does 3580 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3580 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 3580 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 3580 Broadway Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3580 Broadway Street has accessible units.
Does 3580 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3580 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3580 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3580 Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
