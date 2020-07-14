Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

At Bloomfield Place Apartments, you'll enjoy a carefree lifestyle at an unmatched value. Located in prestigious Bloomfield Hills Michigan, our apartment homes are centered in a thriving community yet surrounded by a nature preserve. With walkability to Starbucks, upscale restaurants, shopping, golf and athletic facilities you will soon feel at home at Bloomfield Place Apartments. This central location with easy expressway access is also in close proximity to sports and entertainment venues, universities, cultural centers, hospitals, and museums. At Bloomfield Place you will live in a unique wooded setting with a pond surrounded by wide open spaces with an abundance of wildlife. Our impeccably maintained one and two bedroom apartment homes with an open living concept makes entertaining a breeze.