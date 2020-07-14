All apartments in Bloomfield Hills
Find more places like Bloomfield Place Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomfield Hills, MI
/
Bloomfield Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Bloomfield Place Apartments

1655 Bloomfield Place Dr · (248) 600-4349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomfield Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 525 · Avail. Jul 22

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. Jul 16

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 635 · Avail. Aug 15

$844

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 29

$954

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. Jul 16

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. Jul 24

$994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bloomfield Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
At Bloomfield Place Apartments, you'll enjoy a carefree lifestyle at an unmatched value. Located in prestigious Bloomfield Hills Michigan, our apartment homes are centered in a thriving community yet surrounded by a nature preserve. With walkability to Starbucks, upscale restaurants, shopping, golf and athletic facilities you will soon feel at home at Bloomfield Place Apartments. This central location with easy expressway access is also in close proximity to sports and entertainment venues, universities, cultural centers, hospitals, and museums. At Bloomfield Place you will live in a unique wooded setting with a pond surrounded by wide open spaces with an abundance of wildlife. Our impeccably maintained one and two bedroom apartment homes with an open living concept makes entertaining a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $299 to 1.5x monthly rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bloomfield Place Apartments have any available units?
Bloomfield Place Apartments has 8 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bloomfield Place Apartments have?
Some of Bloomfield Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bloomfield Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bloomfield Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bloomfield Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bloomfield Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bloomfield Place Apartments offer parking?
No, Bloomfield Place Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Bloomfield Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bloomfield Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bloomfield Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bloomfield Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Bloomfield Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bloomfield Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bloomfield Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bloomfield Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bloomfield Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bloomfield Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Bloomfield Place Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomfield Hills 1 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 Bedrooms
Bloomfield Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Hills Pet Friendly Places
Bloomfield Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI
Wyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity