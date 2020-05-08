662 PURDY ST APT 208

Amenities
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet. Full bath w/ tub and shower. Private and secure entrance to elevator. Assigned covered parking, 1/5 months sec deposit, cleaning fee and pet fee. Submit application w. credit report and employment verification. Pets considered. No smoking. Building has covid precautions in place