Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:24 PM

662 PURDY ST APT 208

662 Purdy Street · (248) 321-5883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet. Full bath w/ tub and shower. Private and secure entrance to elevator. Assigned covered parking, 1/5 months sec deposit, cleaning fee and pet fee. Submit application w. credit report and employment verification. Pets considered. No smoking. Building has covid precautions in place

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have any available units?
662 PURDY ST APT 208 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have?
Some of 662 PURDY ST APT 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 PURDY ST APT 208 currently offering any rent specials?
662 PURDY ST APT 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 PURDY ST APT 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 is pet friendly.
Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 offer parking?
Yes, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 does offer parking.
Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have a pool?
No, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 does not have a pool.
Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have accessible units?
No, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 662 PURDY ST APT 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 PURDY ST APT 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
