Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Big Rapids
Find more places like 608 1/2 Linden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Big Rapids, MI
/
608 1/2 Linden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 1/2 Linden
608 1/2 Linden St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
608 1/2 Linden St, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Amenities
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Includes all utilities/cable- & wi-fi.
1 multi-family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 1/2 Linden have any available units?
608 1/2 Linden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Big Rapids, MI
.
Is 608 1/2 Linden currently offering any rent specials?
608 1/2 Linden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 1/2 Linden pet-friendly?
No, 608 1/2 Linden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Big Rapids
.
Does 608 1/2 Linden offer parking?
No, 608 1/2 Linden does not offer parking.
Does 608 1/2 Linden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 1/2 Linden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 1/2 Linden have a pool?
No, 608 1/2 Linden does not have a pool.
Does 608 1/2 Linden have accessible units?
No, 608 1/2 Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 608 1/2 Linden have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 1/2 Linden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 1/2 Linden have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 1/2 Linden does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Grand Rapids, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Northview, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Cadillac, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Cornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College