Home
/
Big Rapids, MI
/
521 South Michigan Avenue - 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
521 South Michigan Avenue - 1
521 South Michigan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
521 South Michigan Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Tenant pays utilities and takes care of lawn/snow. Laundry hook ups. Close to campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 have any available units?
521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Big Rapids, MI
.
Is 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Big Rapids
.
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 South Michigan Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
