All apartments in Big Rapids
Find more places like 418 Ives #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Big Rapids, MI
/
418 Ives #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

418 Ives #1

418 Ives Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

418 Ives Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Within a couple of blocks of the Ferris State University campus. Includes: Gas(heat), water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays electric & cable tv/internet only. Coin-op laundry. Newly remodeled.
2 multi-family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Ives #1 have any available units?
418 Ives #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Rapids, MI.
Is 418 Ives #1 currently offering any rent specials?
418 Ives #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Ives #1 pet-friendly?
No, 418 Ives #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Rapids.
Does 418 Ives #1 offer parking?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not offer parking.
Does 418 Ives #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Ives #1 have a pool?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have a pool.
Does 418 Ives #1 have accessible units?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Ives #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Ives #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIForest Hills, MI
Northview, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MICadillac, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College