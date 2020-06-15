Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Big Rapids
Find more places like 418 Ives #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Big Rapids, MI
/
418 Ives #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
418 Ives #1
418 Ives Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
418 Ives Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Amenities
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Within a couple of blocks of the Ferris State University campus. Includes: Gas(heat), water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays electric & cable tv/internet only. Coin-op laundry. Newly remodeled.
2 multi-family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 Ives #1 have any available units?
418 Ives #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Big Rapids, MI
.
Is 418 Ives #1 currently offering any rent specials?
418 Ives #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Ives #1 pet-friendly?
No, 418 Ives #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Big Rapids
.
Does 418 Ives #1 offer parking?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not offer parking.
Does 418 Ives #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Ives #1 have a pool?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have a pool.
Does 418 Ives #1 have accessible units?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Ives #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Ives #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Ives #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Grand Rapids, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Northview, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Cadillac, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Cornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College