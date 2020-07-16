All apartments in Big Rapids
125 Pemberton #3
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

125 Pemberton #3

125 Pemberton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 Pemberton Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Amenities

on-site laundry
internet access
Upper 2 bedroom unit. Includes: Gas(heat), water/sewer/trash. Tenants pay electric, cable tv/internet only. Coin-op laundry on site. Lawn/snow included.
4 multi-family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Pemberton #3 have any available units?
125 Pemberton #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Rapids, MI.
Is 125 Pemberton #3 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Pemberton #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Pemberton #3 pet-friendly?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Big Rapids.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 offer parking?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not offer parking.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have a pool?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have accessible units?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
