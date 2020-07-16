Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Big Rapids
Find more places like 125 Pemberton #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Big Rapids, MI
/
125 Pemberton #3
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 Pemberton #3
125 Pemberton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
125 Pemberton Avenue, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Upper 2 bedroom unit. Includes: Gas(heat), water/sewer/trash. Tenants pay electric, cable tv/internet only. Coin-op laundry on site. Lawn/snow included.
4 multi-family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have any available units?
125 Pemberton #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Big Rapids, MI
.
Is 125 Pemberton #3 currently offering any rent specials?
125 Pemberton #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Pemberton #3 pet-friendly?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Big Rapids
.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 offer parking?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not offer parking.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have a pool?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have a pool.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have accessible units?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Pemberton #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Pemberton #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Grand Rapids, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Northview, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MI
Walker, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Cornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College