405 West Ferry Street.
Berrien Springs, MI
405 West Ferry Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:37 AM

405 West Ferry Street

405 West Ferry Street · (574) 575-4464
Location

405 West Ferry Street, Berrien Springs, MI 49103

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this adorable, clean, and economical 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This home is located in the heart of Berrien Springs, close to everything Southwest Michigan has to offer, and close to Andrews University. In addition to a great location, this property has convenience features such as off street parking and washer and dryer hookups. Budget friendly with our flat $75 fee for gas, water, sewer and trash- the only bill you pay is the electric!

This unit is not pet friendly. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

