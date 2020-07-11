405 West Ferry Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this adorable, clean, and economical 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This home is located in the heart of Berrien Springs, close to everything Southwest Michigan has to offer, and close to Andrews University. In addition to a great location, this property has convenience features such as off street parking and washer and dryer hookups. Budget friendly with our flat $75 fee for gas, water, sewer and trash- the only bill you pay is the electric!



This unit is not pet friendly. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



With Obligo:

1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.

2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent



WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

