Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful Berkley remodel ! Move in ready with all brand new kitchen and appliances, gorgeous newly refinished hardwoods, new paint and lighting, new bathroom cabinetry, fixtures and floor. This cute ranch also has a large open clean basement with washer & dryer. There's a long attached carport, fully fenced yard and central air. No smoking. Owner "May" consider one small dog as a pet. Security is 1.5 months rent.