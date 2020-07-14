All apartments in Berkley
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3535 Ellwood Ave

3535 Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautifully & Completely Remodeled Throughout!
Great Starter Home minutes away from Downtown Royal Oak and walking distance to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE81117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Ellwood Ave have any available units?
3535 Ellwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, MI.
What amenities does 3535 Ellwood Ave have?
Some of 3535 Ellwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Ellwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Ellwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Ellwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Ellwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 3535 Ellwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Ellwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3535 Ellwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Ellwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Ellwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3535 Ellwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Ellwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3535 Ellwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Ellwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Ellwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Ellwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 Ellwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
