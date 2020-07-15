/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay City, MI
406 S. Wenona
406 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
605 Wilson St
605 Wilson St, Bay City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
A beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for rent located in the Southend of Bay City! Large open kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances- dishwasher, fridge, stove, microwave.
705 N Euclid Ave Ste D
705 N Euclid Ave, Bay County, MI
Available 07/17/20 2020 Newly Remodeled upper apartment. 4 bedroom with walk out from Master bedroom. Large living room. All new appliances. All bathrooms and living space completely new. No pets allowed. No smoking.
17 Westside Saginaw Rd
17 Westside Saginaw Rd, Bay County, MI
AVAILABLE FALL SEMESTER FOR STUDENT HOUSING Very spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large yard and basement. Has been an ideal rental for college students given proximity to Saginaw Valley State University.
6098 College Ave
6098 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316258 The perfect home retreat. Designed with you in mind. Centralize living room to make it easy to travel throughout the home. Galley style kitchen for the chef in mind.
6071 E Freshman Dr
6071 E Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316265 Brand New home just right for you. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle. Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen.
6105 College Ave
6105 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1216 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316165 Wonderful open concept of the living room and kitchen. Featuring sit at eating and counter isle. Recessed lighting with amazing back splash walls.
7875 Bay Rd
7875 Bay Road, Saginaw County, MI
$1000.00 a month with $1000.00 deposit. Water is well water. 4 bedroom 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 on the main level, with 1 bathroom, living room and kitchen. Full basement with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 car attached garage.
422 South 29th Street
422 South 29th Street, Buena Vista, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1508 sqft
Email all application requests to rent@mms.rent
1611 Cass St
1611 Cass Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 bedroom home one bath with basement and large attic, tile bathroom, efficient furnace and hot water heater Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1302495)
Northmoor
2439 Hermansau St
2439 Hermansau Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
Large home with new paint! Nice living room and formal dining room. Half bath on main floor and full bath on second floor. Three bedrooms all upstairs. Basement, wood deck in back yard and front porch! Security deposit same as rent. (RLNE4569171)
6053 College Ave
6053 College Ave, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1056 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 316233 Brand New home just right for you. Masterful bedroom featuring sliding glass doors into the stand up shower. Lovely drop down pendant light fixture to feature the kitchen isle.