900 15th Street - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
900 15th Street - 1
900 15th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
900 15th St, Bay City, MI 48708
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 15th Street - 1 have any available units?
900 15th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bay City, MI
.
Is 900 15th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
900 15th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 15th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bay City
.
Does 900 15th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 900 15th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 15th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 900 15th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 15th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 15th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 15th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
