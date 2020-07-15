Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM
Check Availability
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 S. Wenona
406 S Wenona St
·
(512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
406 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI 48706
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 406 S. Wenona · Avail. now
$750
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5867834)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 406 S. Wenona have any available units?
406 S. Wenona has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 406 S. Wenona currently offering any rent specials?
406 S. Wenona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 S. Wenona pet-friendly?
No, 406 S. Wenona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bay City
.
Does 406 S. Wenona offer parking?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not offer parking.
Does 406 S. Wenona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 S. Wenona have a pool?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have a pool.
Does 406 S. Wenona have accessible units?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have accessible units.
Does 406 S. Wenona have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 S. Wenona have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have units with air conditioning.
