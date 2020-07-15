All apartments in Bay City
406 S. Wenona.
406 S. Wenona
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

406 S. Wenona

406 S Wenona St · (512) 494-1111
Location

406 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI 48706

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 S. Wenona · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 406 S. Wenona have any available units?
406 S. Wenona has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 S. Wenona currently offering any rent specials?
406 S. Wenona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 S. Wenona pet-friendly?
No, 406 S. Wenona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay City.
Does 406 S. Wenona offer parking?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not offer parking.
Does 406 S. Wenona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 S. Wenona have a pool?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have a pool.
Does 406 S. Wenona have accessible units?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have accessible units.
Does 406 S. Wenona have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 S. Wenona have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 S. Wenona does not have units with air conditioning.

