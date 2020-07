Amenities

Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook ups, central air, patio/balconies, extra storage, and window blinds. Call us today to schedule an appointment to come and check us out!