Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Forest Hills Apartments

907 Capital Avenue SW · (269) 225-6378
Location

907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 031-22A · Avail. Oct 6

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 130-37D · Avail. Sep 6

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 130-28D · Avail. Oct 6

$625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140-34B · Avail. Aug 6

$705

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
carport
courtyard
online portal
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you. If you believe your home should be a place of enjoyment and relaxation, then you're seeking the lifestyle waiting for you at Forest Hills. The community offers private entrances, full basements with washer and dryer connections, soft water, central heat and air, along with so much more that you will not want to pass up.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult occupant
Deposit: Security Deposit $400 up to one month's rent, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Storage is available at $20 per month per storage locker.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Hills Apartments have any available units?
Forest Hills Apartments has 5 units available starting at $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Hills Apartments have?
Some of Forest Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Forest Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Forest Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Forest Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Forest Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Forest Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Forest Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Hills Apartments has units with dishwashers.
