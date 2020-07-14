Arbors of Battlecreek I & II.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court accessible gym on-site laundry business center carport clubhouse internet access playground

The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek. Residents can choose from several diverse and unique one and two bedroom floor plans that have large living and dining rooms, spacious closets, a patio or balcony and courtyard views. Our community features modern amenities such as tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a swimming pool, with an expansive sun deck. Residents can conveniently access a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as jogging and walking trails.