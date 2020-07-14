Arbors of Battlecreek I & II.

Amenities
From the very first day...you're at home.
The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek. Residents can choose from several diverse and unique one and two bedroom floor plans that have large living and dining rooms, spacious closets, a patio or balcony and courtyard views. Our community features modern amenities such as tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a swimming pool, with an expansive sun deck. Residents can conveniently access a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as jogging and walking trails.