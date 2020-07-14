All apartments in Battle Creek
Find more places like
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Battle Creek, MI
/
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Arbors of Battlecreek I & II

10 Rambling Ln · (269) 201-8522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Battle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

The Oak-1

$475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

The Pine-1

$475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

The Holly-1

$545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

The Birch-1

$518

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

The Willow-1

$553

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

The Sycamore-1

$790

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Battlecreek I & II.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
From the very first day...you're at home.

The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek. Residents can choose from several diverse and unique one and two bedroom floor plans that have large living and dining rooms, spacious closets, a patio or balcony and courtyard views. Our community features modern amenities such as tennis courts, sand volleyball court and a swimming pool, with an expansive sun deck. Residents can conveniently access a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as jogging and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $25/month, Second Pet: $15/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 85 pound combined weight limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $15/month, Detached Garage: $55/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II have any available units?
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $475 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $518. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II have?
Some of Arbors of Battlecreek I & II's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Battlecreek I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Battlecreek I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Battlecreek I & II is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Battlecreek I & II offers parking.
Does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors of Battlecreek I & II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Battlecreek I & II has a pool.
Does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II have accessible units?
Yes, Arbors of Battlecreek I & II has accessible units.
Does Arbors of Battlecreek I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Battlecreek I & II has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl
Battle Creek, MI 49015

Similar Pages

Battle Creek Apartments with ParkingBattle Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsBattle Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIEast Lansing, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIJackson, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MIEast Grand Rapids, MISpringfield, MIDeWitt, MIPortland, MIPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kellogg Community CollegeKalamazoo CollegeCornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community CollegeAquinas College