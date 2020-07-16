Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Battle Creek
Find more places like 95 McKinley Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Battle Creek, MI
/
95 McKinley Avenue North
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
95 McKinley Avenue North
95 Mckinley Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Battle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
95 Mckinley Avenue North, Battle Creek, MI 49017
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 1 bathroom new renovated full basement and 1.5 car garage. Must qualify with credit and income
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have any available units?
95 McKinley Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Battle Creek, MI
.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Battle Creek Rent Report
.
What amenities does 95 McKinley Avenue North have?
Some of 95 McKinley Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 95 McKinley Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
95 McKinley Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 McKinley Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Battle Creek
.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 95 McKinley Avenue North offers parking.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have a pool?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr
Battle Creek, MI 49015
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Similar Pages
Battle Creek Apartments with Parking
Battle Creek Dog Friendly Apartments
Battle Creek Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Grand Rapids, MI
Lansing, MI
Wyoming, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
East Lansing, MI
Forest Hills, MI
Kentwood, MI
Portage, MI
Jackson, MI
Northview, MI
Holt, MI
Grandville, MI
East Grand Rapids, MI
Springfield, MI
DeWitt, MI
Portland, MI
Albion, MI
Jenison, MI
Walker, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Kellogg Community College
Kalamazoo College
Cornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College