All apartments in Battle Creek
Find more places like 95 McKinley Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Battle Creek, MI
/
95 McKinley Avenue North
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

95 McKinley Avenue North

95 Mckinley Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Battle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

95 Mckinley Avenue North, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 1 bathroom new renovated full basement and 1.5 car garage. Must qualify with credit and income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have any available units?
95 McKinley Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Battle Creek, MI.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 McKinley Avenue North have?
Some of 95 McKinley Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 McKinley Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
95 McKinley Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 McKinley Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Battle Creek.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 95 McKinley Avenue North offers parking.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have a pool?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 95 McKinley Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 McKinley Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr
Battle Creek, MI 49015
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln
Battle Creek, MI 49015

Similar Pages

Battle Creek Apartments with ParkingBattle Creek Dog Friendly Apartments
Battle Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIEast Lansing, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Portage, MIJackson, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Springfield, MIDeWitt, MIPortland, MIAlbion, MIJenison, MIWalker, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kellogg Community CollegeKalamazoo College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College