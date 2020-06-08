Rent Calculator
25 Kimber Avenue
25 Kimber Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
25 Kimber Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49037
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated one bedroom, one bath all brick duplex. Full basement, Battle Creek Schools. Call today! $300 non refundable cleaning fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 Kimber Avenue have any available units?
25 Kimber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Battle Creek, MI
.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Battle Creek Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25 Kimber Avenue have?
Some of 25 Kimber Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 25 Kimber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Kimber Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Kimber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Kimber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Battle Creek
.
Does 25 Kimber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 Kimber Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25 Kimber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Kimber Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Kimber Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Kimber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Kimber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Kimber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Kimber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Kimber Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
