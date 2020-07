Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute upper level unit in auburn hills, minutes away from I-75. This unit offers a frosted modern sliding door that separates the main living area from the spacious master bedroom to give it a modern loft-like feel. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance, snow removal and one assigned parking space. Every applicant must pay the non-refundable application fee of $40. Move in cost: 1.5 months security deposit and first months rent. Credit must be great. Application fee is nonrefundable even if the application does not get approved. Contact agent for application.