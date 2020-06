Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath top floor condo available for lease. Very bright & spacious with brand new flooring throughout the whole condo. Full size washer & dryer inside the unit. Rent includes water, lawn maintenance & snow removal. Enjoy full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, pool, and the tennis court. This one is a must see! All applicants must pay $40 non-refundable application fee. Move in cost: 1.5 months security deposit, plus first month's rent.