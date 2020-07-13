Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse community garden 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Welcome home to the Ponds at Georgetown Apartments in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where luxury living meets nature! All apartments feature a host of amenities including a 2nd bathroom, washer & dryer, and fireplace. Visit our clubhouse equipped with swimming pool, whirlpool & 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy our picturesque landscape as you walk over the bridge and through the woods to our secluded pond with tranquil fountain. Feel tucked away in a peaceful setting and friendly community while you remain conveniently located to the University of Michigan campus, downtown Ann Arbor, Briarwood Mall, US 23 and I-94.



Call today for reduced rates and current specials!