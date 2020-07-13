All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ponds at Georgetown

2511 Packard St · (734) 304-5051
Location

2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3T · Avail. Jul 15

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 8N · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ponds at Georgetown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
community garden
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome home to the Ponds at Georgetown Apartments in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where luxury living meets nature! All apartments feature a host of amenities including a 2nd bathroom, washer & dryer, and fireplace. Visit our clubhouse equipped with swimming pool, whirlpool & 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy our picturesque landscape as you walk over the bridge and through the woods to our secluded pond with tranquil fountain. Feel tucked away in a peaceful setting and friendly community while you remain conveniently located to the University of Michigan campus, downtown Ann Arbor, Briarwood Mall, US 23 and I-94.

Call today for reduced rates and current specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ponds at Georgetown have any available units?
Ponds at Georgetown has 5 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Ponds at Georgetown have?
Some of Ponds at Georgetown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ponds at Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
Ponds at Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ponds at Georgetown pet-friendly?
Yes, Ponds at Georgetown is pet friendly.
Does Ponds at Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, Ponds at Georgetown offers parking.
Does Ponds at Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ponds at Georgetown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ponds at Georgetown have a pool?
Yes, Ponds at Georgetown has a pool.
Does Ponds at Georgetown have accessible units?
No, Ponds at Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does Ponds at Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ponds at Georgetown has units with dishwashers.
