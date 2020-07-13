Amenities
Welcome home to the Ponds at Georgetown Apartments in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where luxury living meets nature! All apartments feature a host of amenities including a 2nd bathroom, washer & dryer, and fireplace. Visit our clubhouse equipped with swimming pool, whirlpool & 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy our picturesque landscape as you walk over the bridge and through the woods to our secluded pond with tranquil fountain. Feel tucked away in a peaceful setting and friendly community while you remain conveniently located to the University of Michigan campus, downtown Ann Arbor, Briarwood Mall, US 23 and I-94.
Call today for reduced rates and current specials!