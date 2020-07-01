All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like Orion North Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
Orion North Star
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

Orion North Star

Open Now until 6pm
2820 Windwood Dr · (909) 705-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 467 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 088 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. now

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 296 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orion North Star.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
bbq/grill
Take apartment living to the next level and join us at Orion NorthStar Apartments. Our apartments are unlike any other in Ann Arbor, MI. Close to all the shopping and entertainment of Plymouth Mall, near the University of Michigan, and outdoor recreation spaces, like Arbor Hills Nature Area, we’re the ideal spot for anyone looking for a one or two-bedroom apartment for rent in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Minutes away from campus with easy access to plenty of public transportation options, our pet-friendly apartments are easily accessible from virtually any part of the city. Thoughtfully designed, our homes feature private entrances, in-unit washer and dryers, crackling fireplaces, and cozy balconies or terraces. Enjoy the convenience of luxury and take advantage of our state-of-the-art fitness center, Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis court, dog park, and playground. Enjoy relaxing, playing a game or studying in our newly renovated Farmhouse that features a study lounge, game room, and ent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orion North Star have any available units?
Orion North Star has 15 units available starting at $1,531 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Orion North Star have?
Some of Orion North Star's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orion North Star currently offering any rent specials?
Orion North Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orion North Star pet-friendly?
Yes, Orion North Star is pet friendly.
Does Orion North Star offer parking?
Yes, Orion North Star offers parking.
Does Orion North Star have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orion North Star offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orion North Star have a pool?
Yes, Orion North Star has a pool.
Does Orion North Star have accessible units?
No, Orion North Star does not have accessible units.
Does Orion North Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orion North Star has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Orion North Star?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity