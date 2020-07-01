Orion North Star

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated granite counters oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed bbq/grill

Take apartment living to the next level and join us at Orion NorthStar Apartments. Our apartments are unlike any other in Ann Arbor, MI. Close to all the shopping and entertainment of Plymouth Mall, near the University of Michigan, and outdoor recreation spaces, like Arbor Hills Nature Area, we’re the ideal spot for anyone looking for a one or two-bedroom apartment for rent in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Minutes away from campus with easy access to plenty of public transportation options, our pet-friendly apartments are easily accessible from virtually any part of the city. Thoughtfully designed, our homes feature private entrances, in-unit washer and dryers, crackling fireplaces, and cozy balconies or terraces. Enjoy the convenience of luxury and take advantage of our state-of-the-art fitness center, Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis court, dog park, and playground. Enjoy relaxing, playing a game or studying in our newly renovated Farmhouse that features a study lounge, game room, and ent