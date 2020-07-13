All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ivanhoe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Ivanhoe Apartments

1533 Pine Valley Boulevard · (734) 304-8906
Location

1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Georgetown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 113R · Avail. Sep 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 964 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivanhoe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
accessible
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it. The community is close to the University of Michigan’s Central campus, and downtown Ann Arbor, and is also minutes from I-94 and M-14 offering easy access to the surrounding areas.

Ivanhoe Apartments are newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and a mid-century modern design for a clean, sleek look. Our neutral color palate will compliment any personal decor choice. We are confident that you will envision yourself living in one of our apartment homes after just one visit to our community.

Call today to schedule your tour of the community, and start the process to securing your new apartment home at Ivanhoe Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: No additional fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Onsite parking. Carports available.
Storage Details: Storage cage in basement included

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivanhoe Apartments have any available units?
Ivanhoe Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does Ivanhoe Apartments have?
Some of Ivanhoe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivanhoe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ivanhoe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ivanhoe Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Ivanhoe Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does Ivanhoe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ivanhoe Apartments offers parking.
Does Ivanhoe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ivanhoe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivanhoe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ivanhoe Apartments has a pool.
Does Ivanhoe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ivanhoe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ivanhoe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ivanhoe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
