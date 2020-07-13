Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub accessible pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it. The community is close to the University of Michigan’s Central campus, and downtown Ann Arbor, and is also minutes from I-94 and M-14 offering easy access to the surrounding areas.



Ivanhoe Apartments are newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and a mid-century modern design for a clean, sleek look. Our neutral color palate will compliment any personal decor choice. We are confident that you will envision yourself living in one of our apartment homes after just one visit to our community.



