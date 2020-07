Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport green community on-site laundry parking bbq/grill courtyard online portal trash valet

Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center. The location offers a door to door walking path to Trader Joes and a variety of shops needed to live a stress-free lifestyle. The AATA #4 Bus stop is located in front of the property and takes you to downtown Ann Arbor and allows easy access to the University, downtown businesses and Hospitals. We are pet friendly and offer free parking and updated on-site laundry. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes.