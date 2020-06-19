All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 841 E. University.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
841 E. University
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

841 E. University

841 East University Avenue · (734) 663-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

841 East University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Tappan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 841 E. University · Avail. now

$8,400

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
841 East University - This large six bedroom home is one block from the B School and two from the law quad on U of M's central campus. House has a huge front porch, large living room, two fridges provided in kitchen. Two full baths with washer/dryer and dishwashers provided. All bedrooms are large enough for double beds, desks, and dressers. Plus there's off street parking.

Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3595039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 E. University have any available units?
841 E. University has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 E. University have?
Some of 841 E. University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 E. University currently offering any rent specials?
841 E. University isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 E. University pet-friendly?
No, 841 E. University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 841 E. University offer parking?
Yes, 841 E. University does offer parking.
Does 841 E. University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 E. University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 E. University have a pool?
No, 841 E. University does not have a pool.
Does 841 E. University have accessible units?
No, 841 E. University does not have accessible units.
Does 841 E. University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 E. University has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 841 E. University?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity