Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Urban convenience, superior loft-style finishes and smoke-free living all make Ann Arbor’s newest community the perfect place to call home. From our energy-efficient appliances to our rain garden oasis, we designed 618 with you and the environment in mind. All this just steps from the heart of vibrant downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan? Yeah, we’re redefining Main Street living.