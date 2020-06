Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym hot tub

Beautiful one-year-new main-level Condo is ready to move in. Spacious living room combines the dining area and open kitchen. Hardwood floor throughout the living area. Two-tier counter tops and Bamboo pendant at home. Luxury Granite countertops in kitchen and two bathrooms. Master bedroom has two separate closets. Jacuzzi is available in the bathroom.Walking distance to grocery and Starbucks coffee. Shopping plaza, banks, restaurants and fitness center are nearby. Easy to access Exit 169 of I-94. City Bus to Downtown Ann Arbor and University of Michigan. Very convenient location for living and commuting.Enjoy the new home this Holiday!