414 Lawrence St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

#1 Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease.

Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town. Close to restaurants and cafes, near Medical/Nursing Schools, UOM Hospitals and only a 10 minute walk to the heart of UOM Campus.

2 bedroom, 1 bath that is 100% newly remodeled.

Stunning modern kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built in microwave oven.

Updated bathroom features a 48" shower, ceramic floors and new fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout.

Central AC and Heat with settings that are fully controlled from within the apt.

Well insulated and all new and high efficiency appliances. Closets have closet organizers and sliding mirror doors. Ceiling fans in every room. Rear small deck and front porch. Individual bedroom locks.

Furnished with a leather couch, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and double dressers.

Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 to schedule a tour. Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.



(RLNE1454577)