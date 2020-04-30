All apartments in Ann Arbor
414 Lawrence St Apt 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

414 Lawrence St Apt 1

414 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Lawrence Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
#1 Available 08/28/20 Available for a Fall to Fall lease.
Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town. Close to restaurants and cafes, near Medical/Nursing Schools, UOM Hospitals and only a 10 minute walk to the heart of UOM Campus.
2 bedroom, 1 bath that is 100% newly remodeled.
Stunning modern kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinets, ceramic floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built in microwave oven.
Updated bathroom features a 48" shower, ceramic floors and new fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout.
Central AC and Heat with settings that are fully controlled from within the apt.
Well insulated and all new and high efficiency appliances. Closets have closet organizers and sliding mirror doors. Ceiling fans in every room. Rear small deck and front porch. Individual bedroom locks.
Furnished with a leather couch, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and double dressers.
Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 to schedule a tour. Check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings. We prefer calling to emailing us.

(RLNE1454577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

