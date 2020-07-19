3005 Forest Creek Creek

Amenities

Available immediately this end unit is freshly updated with modern and contemporary touches throughout. Granite counter tops throughout, new stainless appliances and sink, slate tile, sculpted cherry hardwood floors and flat screen TV above fireplace. Kohler fixtures in all baths with bubbler tub in master. Cedar closet and massive shelving system in basement with new laundry. The house shows and feels much bigger than it is. Truly a high end sleek and modern living space. Close to bus lines, shopping, parks and night life.