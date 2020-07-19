All apartments in Ann Arbor
3005 Forest Creek Creek
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

3005 Forest Creek Creek

3005 Forest Creek Court · (248) 802-0788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3005 Forest Creek Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available immediately this end unit is freshly updated with modern and contemporary touches throughout. Granite counter tops throughout, new stainless appliances and sink, slate tile, sculpted cherry hardwood floors and flat screen TV above fireplace. Kohler fixtures in all baths with bubbler tub in master. Cedar closet and massive shelving system in basement with new laundry. The house shows and feels much bigger than it is. Truly a high end sleek and modern living space. Close to bus lines, shopping, parks and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Forest Creek Creek have any available units?
3005 Forest Creek Creek has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Forest Creek Creek have?
Some of 3005 Forest Creek Creek's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Forest Creek Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Forest Creek Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Forest Creek Creek pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Forest Creek Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3005 Forest Creek Creek offer parking?
No, 3005 Forest Creek Creek does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Forest Creek Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Forest Creek Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Forest Creek Creek have a pool?
No, 3005 Forest Creek Creek does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Forest Creek Creek have accessible units?
No, 3005 Forest Creek Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Forest Creek Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Forest Creek Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
