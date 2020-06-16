2831 Marshall Street

Amenities

Early July occupancy! Quiet, mature Ann Arbor neighborhood. Sunny, spacious, airy living room with a large front picture window. Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors throughout, including in all 4 bedrooms. Year old new kitchen features granite countertop, kitchen cabinets, Year old new dishwasher, new flooring. Adjoining formal dining room to deck with built-in grill. Huge backyard with mature trees and a shed. Remodeled full baths with granite countertops and light fixtures. Partially finished basement has many uses and offers a bar counter. Close to parks, schools, bus lines, universities, and highways. No Section 8. No smoking. No pets.