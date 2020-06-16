All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

2831 Marshall Street

2831 Marshall Street · (734) 761-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2831 Marshall Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Southeast Ann Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Early July occupancy! Quiet, mature Ann Arbor neighborhood. Sunny, spacious, airy living room with a large front picture window. Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors throughout, including in all 4 bedrooms. Year old new kitchen features granite countertop, kitchen cabinets, Year old new dishwasher, new flooring. Adjoining formal dining room to deck with built-in grill. Huge backyard with mature trees and a shed. Remodeled full baths with granite countertops and light fixtures. Partially finished basement has many uses and offers a bar counter. Close to parks, schools, bus lines, universities, and highways. No Section 8. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Marshall Street have any available units?
2831 Marshall Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Marshall Street have?
Some of 2831 Marshall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Marshall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Marshall Street pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Marshall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2831 Marshall Street offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Marshall Street does offer parking.
Does 2831 Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Marshall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 2831 Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 2831 Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Marshall Street has units with dishwashers.
