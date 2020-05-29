All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
225 Sunset Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

225 Sunset Road

225 Sunset Rd · (855) 351-0683
Location

225 Sunset Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
North Area

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $4995 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown. Amenities include Boll and Branch sheets (used by 2 Presidents), luxury mattresses, a ping pong table, premium appliances, 2 large QLED 4K Smart TV's, every Xfinity channel + fastest wifi, 25 of best boardgames, & more! Water also included.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/225-sunset-rd-ann-arbor-mi-48103-usa/190b290e-486e-4e78-87f7-b8ef5a4b56aa

(RLNE5835759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Sunset Road have any available units?
225 Sunset Road has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Sunset Road have?
Some of 225 Sunset Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Sunset Road currently offering any rent specials?
225 Sunset Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Sunset Road pet-friendly?
No, 225 Sunset Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 225 Sunset Road offer parking?
Yes, 225 Sunset Road does offer parking.
Does 225 Sunset Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Sunset Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Sunset Road have a pool?
No, 225 Sunset Road does not have a pool.
Does 225 Sunset Road have accessible units?
No, 225 Sunset Road does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Sunset Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Sunset Road has units with dishwashers.
