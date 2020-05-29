225 Sunset Road

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Short Term Rental (Up to 6 Months). 100% furnished! Rare opportunity to rent a just built townhome with stylish transitional/bohemian chic furnishings in desirable Water Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown. Amenities include Boll and Branch sheets (used by 2 Presidents), luxury mattresses, a ping pong table, premium appliances, 2 large QLED 4K Smart TV's, every Xfinity channel + fastest wifi, 25 of best boardgames, & more! Water also included.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/225-sunset-rd-ann-arbor-mi-48103-usa/190b290e-486e-4e78-87f7-b8ef5a4b56aa
(RLNE5835759)