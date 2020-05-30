All apartments in Ann Arbor
2124 Pauline Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2124 Pauline Boulevard

2124 Pauline Boulevard · (313) 989-6903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2124 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
South Maple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Contact agent for showing - (313)989-6903 TamiSimpson@HowardHanna.com. Sleek and modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with master suite has been completely renovated with high end finishes throughout, 1175sft, ample storage space and gourmet kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and SS appliances. You will love the open concept with dining room and additional full island seating. Huge private balcony and assigned parking in covered carport and in building laundry facilities. Bike storage is subject to availability. Location and amenities cannot be beat! Association amenities include in ground, heated, saltwater filtered pool, racquet ball court, gym, sauna, use of conference room and on-site maintenance. Close to shopping and dining, with an 8-minute bus ride to downtown and central campus. Pet friendly! Tenant pays utilities. Water is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Pauline Boulevard have any available units?
2124 Pauline Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Pauline Boulevard have?
Some of 2124 Pauline Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Pauline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Pauline Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Pauline Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Pauline Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Pauline Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Pauline Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2124 Pauline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Pauline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Pauline Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Pauline Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2124 Pauline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2124 Pauline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Pauline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Pauline Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
