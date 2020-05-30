2124 Pauline Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage sauna

Contact agent for showing - (313)989-6903 TamiSimpson@HowardHanna.com. Sleek and modern 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with master suite has been completely renovated with high end finishes throughout, 1175sft, ample storage space and gourmet kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and SS appliances. You will love the open concept with dining room and additional full island seating. Huge private balcony and assigned parking in covered carport and in building laundry facilities. Bike storage is subject to availability. Location and amenities cannot be beat! Association amenities include in ground, heated, saltwater filtered pool, racquet ball court, gym, sauna, use of conference room and on-site maintenance. Close to shopping and dining, with an 8-minute bus ride to downtown and central campus. Pet friendly! Tenant pays utilities. Water is included in rent.