Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1121 Packard Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Gorgeous 6 Bedroom House - Gorgeous house with six bedrooms, two full kitchens, and two full bathrooms. Spacious common spaces, laundry on-site, large bedrooms, & limited parking available. Big front porch to enjoy with housemates!



Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989.



(RLNE2793046)