111 N Ashley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful downtown, 6th floor, one bedroom, one bath corner condo with balcony, available at popular Ashley Terrace for lease This unit has an abundance of natural light, emanating from two directions flooding the open living room, dining room and kitchen. The large windows and doorwall also provide beautiful views of the Huron River Valley and West Park. Custom built-ins are in both the living and dining rooms as well as in the master bedroom, which has a custom, armoire/closet system. Kitchen, with peninsula for counter dining, has stainless appliances, cherry cabinets and granite counters. Attractive ceiling fans are in both the living room and bedroom. Among the unit's updates are custom window treatments, new air conditioning system and high-end washer and dryer One designated parking space and a personal storage locker are included with this unit in the building's underground, heated garage. Rent also includes gas and water usage, a full time on site building manager and trash/r