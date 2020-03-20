All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 111 N Ashley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
111 N Ashley Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

111 N Ashley Street

111 North Ashley Street · (734) 761-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

111 North Ashley Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Downtown Ann Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful downtown, 6th floor, one bedroom, one bath corner condo with balcony, available at popular Ashley Terrace for lease This unit has an abundance of natural light, emanating from two directions flooding the open living room, dining room and kitchen. The large windows and doorwall also provide beautiful views of the Huron River Valley and West Park. Custom built-ins are in both the living and dining rooms as well as in the master bedroom, which has a custom, armoire/closet system. Kitchen, with peninsula for counter dining, has stainless appliances, cherry cabinets and granite counters. Attractive ceiling fans are in both the living room and bedroom. Among the unit's updates are custom window treatments, new air conditioning system and high-end washer and dryer One designated parking space and a personal storage locker are included with this unit in the building's underground, heated garage. Rent also includes gas and water usage, a full time on site building manager and trash/r

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N Ashley Street have any available units?
111 N Ashley Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 N Ashley Street have?
Some of 111 N Ashley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N Ashley Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 N Ashley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N Ashley Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 N Ashley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 111 N Ashley Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 N Ashley Street does offer parking.
Does 111 N Ashley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N Ashley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N Ashley Street have a pool?
No, 111 N Ashley Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 N Ashley Street have accessible units?
No, 111 N Ashley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N Ashley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 N Ashley Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 N Ashley Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity