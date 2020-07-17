1108 Michigan St.

Amenities

1108 Michigan apt.#2 Available 09/01/20 Short walk to Business/Law school on U of M Central Campus. This 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths apartment is on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a duplex house ( first floor is a separate 2-bedroom apartment with it's own entrance).

This apartment has wood floor throughout for easy cleaning and a Balcony off the living room over looking the street provide you enjoyment the fresh air and outdoor relaxation.

Living room, formal dinning room, a spacious kitchen with new french door refrigerator are on the 2nd floor. The first bedroom and a bath room are also on 2nd floor. The 2nd and 3rd and 4th bedrooms with a extra study area and 2nd bath room are on 3rd floor.

Free on site parking and laundry in the basement. The apartment is currently furnished with sofa couch and coffee table in the living room, and dinning table with 4 chairs in the dinning room. Please Call or text Julie at 734-277-6985 to schedule a virtual touring,



No Pets Allowed



