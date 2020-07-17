All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 1108 Michigan St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
1108 Michigan St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

1108 Michigan St.

1108 Michigan Avenue · (734) 277-6985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1108 Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
East Packard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Michigan apt.#2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1108 Michigan apt.#2 Available 09/01/20 Short walk to Business/Law school on U of M Central Campus. This 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths apartment is on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a duplex house ( first floor is a separate 2-bedroom apartment with it's own entrance).
This apartment has wood floor throughout for easy cleaning and a Balcony off the living room over looking the street provide you enjoyment the fresh air and outdoor relaxation.
Living room, formal dinning room, a spacious kitchen with new french door refrigerator are on the 2nd floor. The first bedroom and a bath room are also on 2nd floor. The 2nd and 3rd and 4th bedrooms with a extra study area and 2nd bath room are on 3rd floor.
Free on site parking and laundry in the basement. The apartment is currently furnished with sofa couch and coffee table in the living room, and dinning table with 4 chairs in the dinning room. Please Call or text Julie at 734-277-6985 to schedule a virtual touring,

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE231139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Michigan St. have any available units?
1108 Michigan St. has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Michigan St. have?
Some of 1108 Michigan St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Michigan St. currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Michigan St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Michigan St. pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Michigan St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1108 Michigan St. offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Michigan St. offers parking.
Does 1108 Michigan St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Michigan St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Michigan St. have a pool?
No, 1108 Michigan St. does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Michigan St. have accessible units?
No, 1108 Michigan St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Michigan St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Michigan St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1108 Michigan St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pools
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity