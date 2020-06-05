109 Glen Ave # 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

109 Glen 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall lease.

1 block to Campus, located on the corner of E Ann and E Huron. Facing Medical campus and Hospitals, near Rackham Building and right on the north Campus bus stop.

6 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a balcony.

The unit occupy the second and third floors of this Victorian house.

Remodeled kitchen featuring beautiful granite counters, ceramic floor, dishwasher, garbage disposal, 2 fridges, new cabinets, and built-in microwave oven.

2 very large nice bathrooms.

Small first floor porch.

Other perks include a nice sunset rear 3rd floor deck, large vaulted ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors and crafted wood work throughout the home.

For extra peace of mind, each bedroom has its own lock and key.



Free Laundry inside the apt!



Central air and new high efficiency, low gas cost and 95% efficient furnace.

4 Free parking spaces. Beautiful front yard.

Furnished with above average furniture: leather couches, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and dressers.

Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 or Zaki @ 734 260 7215 for questions and to arrange a showing. Also, please check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings.



(RLNE83379)