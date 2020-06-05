All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

109 Glen Ave # 2

109 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Glen Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
North Ingalls

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
109 Glen 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall lease.
1 block to Campus, located on the corner of E Ann and E Huron. Facing Medical campus and Hospitals, near Rackham Building and right on the north Campus bus stop.
6 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a balcony.
The unit occupy the second and third floors of this Victorian house.
Remodeled kitchen featuring beautiful granite counters, ceramic floor, dishwasher, garbage disposal, 2 fridges, new cabinets, and built-in microwave oven.
2 very large nice bathrooms.
Small first floor porch.
Other perks include a nice sunset rear 3rd floor deck, large vaulted ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors and crafted wood work throughout the home.
For extra peace of mind, each bedroom has its own lock and key.

Free Laundry inside the apt!

Central air and new high efficiency, low gas cost and 95% efficient furnace.
4 Free parking spaces. Beautiful front yard.
Furnished with above average furniture: leather couches, coffee table, double beds, computer desks and dressers.
Please call Heather @ 989-220-9969 or Zaki @ 734 260 7215 for questions and to arrange a showing. Also, please check michiganrental.com for more info and similar listings.

(RLNE83379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Glen Ave # 2 have any available units?
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
What amenities does 109 Glen Ave # 2 have?
Some of 109 Glen Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Glen Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Glen Ave # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Glen Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Glen Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 109 Glen Ave # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 109 Glen Ave # 2 does offer parking.
Does 109 Glen Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Glen Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Glen Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 109 Glen Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Glen Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 109 Glen Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Glen Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Glen Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
