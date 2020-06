Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking pool elevator clubhouse

July 1 occupancy. Quiet, secure, sun filled River Park Place condo. One covered parking place. Newer paint and newer carpet throughout. Sparkling in ground pool. Beautiful Club House. Across from Medical Center. Laundry facilities are on each floor of the building. Additional storage closet in the basement. Building backs up to Riverside Park on the Huron River, close to U of M & Kerrytown! No Pets. No Smoking. No Section 8.