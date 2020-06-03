136 Brady Street - 3

Amenities
Welcome to The Heritage, a historic building nestled in the heart of charming downtown Allegan.
The newly restored Unit 3, offers 2 Bedroom's, 1 Bathroom with wonderful features such as stainless steel appliances, 10' high ceilings, granite counter tops, and in unit laundry.
Comfortably blending modern conveniences with historic charm, this apartment sits in a 100-year-old historical building within walking distance to great local dining, breweries, shopping, and entertainment. The award winning Allegan Riverfront Boardwalk complete with events stage, splash-pad and Mahan park is right across the street!
Contact us today for a private tour!
Ben, (616) 813-0019, opm.mi.rentals@gmail.com
Amenities -
Water
Trash
Street Parking
No Smoking
No Pets
Video of unit : https://youtu.be/fw85J4lJgFo