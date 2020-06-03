All apartments in Allegan
Find more places like 136 Brady Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegan, MI
/
136 Brady Street - 3
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

136 Brady Street - 3

136 Brady Street · (616) 813-0019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

136 Brady Street, Allegan, MI 49010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to The Heritage, a historic building nestled in the heart of charming downtown Allegan.

The newly restored Unit 3, offers 2 Bedroom's, 1 Bathroom with wonderful features such as stainless steel appliances, 10' high ceilings, granite counter tops, and in unit laundry.

Comfortably blending modern conveniences with historic charm, this apartment sits in a 100-year-old historical building within walking distance to great local dining, breweries, shopping, and entertainment. The award winning Allegan Riverfront Boardwalk complete with events stage, splash-pad and Mahan park is right across the street!

Contact us today for a private tour!

Ben, (616) 813-0019, opm.mi.rentals@gmail.com
__________________________________

Amenities -

Water
Trash
Street Parking
No Smoking
No Pets
__________________________________

Video of unit : https://youtu.be/fw85J4lJgFo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Brady Street - 3 have any available units?
136 Brady Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 136 Brady Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
136 Brady Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Brady Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegan.
Does 136 Brady Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 136 Brady Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Brady Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 136 Brady Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Brady Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Brady Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Brady Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 136 Brady Street - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MI
Kentwood, MIMuskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MISt. Joseph, MIGrandville, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity