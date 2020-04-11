1 Collette St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LARGE 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH GARAGE! - Property Id: 95736



The top floor is yours! This well maintained apartment is conveniently located near Waterville's Shopping District and downtown attractions. Shopping centers, convenience stores and parks are all within a short walking distance. Enjoy additional space with the comfort of two closed-in balconies overlooking the property. Ample storage space available with several spacious closets. Heat, hot water, W/D hookups, snow removal, lawn care and garage space are included. Security deposit of $995 and first month's rent of $995 are due at signing.

