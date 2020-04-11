All apartments in Waterville
Waterville, ME
1 Collette St.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:03 AM

1 Collette St.

1 Collette Street · (207) 605-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Collette Street, Waterville, ME 04901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH GARAGE! - Property Id: 95736

The top floor is yours! This well maintained apartment is conveniently located near Waterville's Shopping District and downtown attractions. Shopping centers, convenience stores and parks are all within a short walking distance. Enjoy additional space with the comfort of two closed-in balconies overlooking the property. Ample storage space available with several spacious closets. Heat, hot water, W/D hookups, snow removal, lawn care and garage space are included. Security deposit of $995 and first month's rent of $995 are due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95736
Property Id 95736

(RLNE5674280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Collette St. have any available units?
1 Collette St. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Collette St. have?
Some of 1 Collette St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Collette St. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Collette St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Collette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Collette St. is pet friendly.
Does 1 Collette St. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Collette St. does offer parking.
Does 1 Collette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Collette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Collette St. have a pool?
No, 1 Collette St. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Collette St. have accessible units?
No, 1 Collette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Collette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Collette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Collette St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Collette St. does not have units with air conditioning.
