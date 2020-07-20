All apartments in Topsham
Topsham, ME
24 Main Street - 1
24 Main Street - 1

24 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

24 Main St, Topsham, ME 04086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
In town second floor, three bedroom apartment that features a security entrance and washer dryer hookups. Apartment is located within a 3 unit apartment building. Unit is well maintained with professional management in place. This unit has all new paint, new counter tops, and new stove.

Tenant pays natural gas for heat, electricity for hot water and lights, and internet/cable. Town provides trash removal, landlord provides plowing and lawn care. Parking off street next to building.

Indoor cats only, no dogs (FIRM), and no smoking (FIRM).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
