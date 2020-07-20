24 Main Street - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors cats allowed parking internet access range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access

In town second floor, three bedroom apartment that features a security entrance and washer dryer hookups. Apartment is located within a 3 unit apartment building. Unit is well maintained with professional management in place. This unit has all new paint, new counter tops, and new stove.



Tenant pays natural gas for heat, electricity for hot water and lights, and internet/cable. Town provides trash removal, landlord provides plowing and lawn care. Parking off street next to building.



Indoor cats only, no dogs (FIRM), and no smoking (FIRM).