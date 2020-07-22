Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Saco, ME with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Saco offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fini... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
456 FERRY RD
456 Ferry Road, Saco, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1900 sqft
”””WEEKLY”””SUMMER RENTAL!!!! FERRY BY THE SEA - Property Id: 73937 This is a weekly summer property June 2850 per week July 3850 per week August 3850 per week Plus 250 cleaning fee Across the river, 1.1 mile from camp Ellis beach. .

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Saco
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer, cable and internet plus a garage! Electric not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .
Results within 10 miles of Saco
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,416
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 6 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1360 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/31/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Saco, ME

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Saco offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Saco. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Saco can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

