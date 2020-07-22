Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Saco, ME with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Saco

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
6 Bedrooms
$4,100
2186 sqft
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.
Results within 5 miles of Saco
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer, cable and internet plus a garage! Electric not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .
Results within 10 miles of Saco
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,416
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

Last updated May 6 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1360 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
77 Gary L Maietta Pkwy Unit 111
77 Gary L Maietta Parkway, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,375
545 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, open-concept living/dining area, walk-in closet, Free off-Street parking, Laundry in building (on each floor), Dogs & Cats OKAY! ! HIGHLAND COMMONS is a 55+ COMMUNITY ! this place is seriously the best kept secret in South

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Saco, ME

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Saco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

