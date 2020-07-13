Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. The three bedroom apartments are available in flat, loft, and townhouse styles, allowing you to choose the home that best suits your needs. This beautiful property, built in 2002, atop of Munjoy Hill is just minutes from everything that Downtown Portland has to offer! Professionally managed by Housing Management Resources, Inc., Island View Apartments offer residents a number of fabulous amenities, including free off street parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance service, private balcony and patio space, kitchens equipped with energy efficient appliances, a fitness center, and excellent water views of Portland’s Back Bay. Contact us online, by phone or fax and our professional, on site staff will help you to schedule a tour of your new home at Island View Apartments today!