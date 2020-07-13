All apartments in Portland
Island View Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Island View Apartments

151 North Street · (207) 762-7165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 North Street, Portland, ME 04101
East End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Island View Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. The three bedroom apartments are available in flat, loft, and townhouse styles, allowing you to choose the home that best suits your needs. This beautiful property, built in 2002, atop of Munjoy Hill is just minutes from everything that Downtown Portland has to offer! Professionally managed by Housing Management Resources, Inc., Island View Apartments offer residents a number of fabulous amenities, including free off street parking, 24 hour emergency maintenance service, private balcony and patio space, kitchens equipped with energy efficient appliances, a fitness center, and excellent water views of Portland’s Back Bay. Contact us online, by phone or fax and our professional, on site staff will help you to schedule a tour of your new home at Island View Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Island View Apartments have any available units?
Island View Apartments has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Island View Apartments have?
Some of Island View Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Island View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Island View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Island View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Island View Apartments offers parking.
Does Island View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island View Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island View Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Island View Apartments has a pool.
Does Island View Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Island View Apartments has accessible units.
Does Island View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Island View Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Island View Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Island View Apartments has units with air conditioning.

