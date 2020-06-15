88 Park St Unit 24

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Charming Furnished Downtown Condo, Off-Street Parking, On-Site Laundry! - Bordering Portlands West End; completely renovated 1 BR furnished condo in beautiful and historic brick row house on 2nd floor with elevator. Features high ceilings, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick, ornamental fireplace, custom built-ins and high-end finishes. Reserved off-street parking space and on-site laundry.



Walkability score of 95 means you dont need a car for daily errands. Just steps from award-winning restaurants, unique markets, cafes, galleries, performance spaces and locally owned shops. Walk to Maine Medical Center plus easy access to I-295. Sorry, no pets.



Lease Terms: Rental rates start at $2,500 per month. Security deposit $2,500. Cleaning fee $250.



Kitchen: Custom cabinetry includes wood doors on refrigerator plus granite counter-top, tile back-splash, stainless range, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Open concept layout flows seamlessly with the living room and dining area. Dishes, cookware, utensils and coffee maker provided.



Living Room: Large, sun-filled windows, high ceilings, light hardwood floors plus ornamental fireplace. Furnished with sleek, comfortable sofa, unique coffee table and antique buffet. Adjacent large walk-in closet.



Dining Area: Light-filled and featuring a round dining room table that seats 4.



Bedroom: Features French doors, exposed brick wall, custom shelving and cabinetry and a queen-size bed draped in luxurious linens.



Bathroom: Completely renovated, features custom flooring, tiling, high-end fixtures and glassed-in shower.



Parking: One off-street reserved parking space is included with this rental.



Laundry: On-site washer/dryer.



Pets: Sorry, no pets.



Smoking Policy: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.



Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4111428)