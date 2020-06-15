All apartments in Portland
Find more places like 88 Park St Unit 24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, ME
/
88 Park St Unit 24
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

88 Park St Unit 24

88 Park St · (207) 899-3845 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

88 Park St, Portland, ME 04101
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Furnished Downtown Condo, Off-Street Parking, On-Site Laundry! - Bordering Portlands West End; completely renovated 1 BR furnished condo in beautiful and historic brick row house on 2nd floor with elevator. Features high ceilings, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick, ornamental fireplace, custom built-ins and high-end finishes. Reserved off-street parking space and on-site laundry.

Walkability score of 95 means you dont need a car for daily errands. Just steps from award-winning restaurants, unique markets, cafes, galleries, performance spaces and locally owned shops. Walk to Maine Medical Center plus easy access to I-295. Sorry, no pets.

Lease Terms: Rental rates start at $2,500 per month. Security deposit $2,500. Cleaning fee $250.

Kitchen: Custom cabinetry includes wood doors on refrigerator plus granite counter-top, tile back-splash, stainless range, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Open concept layout flows seamlessly with the living room and dining area. Dishes, cookware, utensils and coffee maker provided.

Living Room: Large, sun-filled windows, high ceilings, light hardwood floors plus ornamental fireplace. Furnished with sleek, comfortable sofa, unique coffee table and antique buffet. Adjacent large walk-in closet.

Dining Area: Light-filled and featuring a round dining room table that seats 4.

Bedroom: Features French doors, exposed brick wall, custom shelving and cabinetry and a queen-size bed draped in luxurious linens.

Bathroom: Completely renovated, features custom flooring, tiling, high-end fixtures and glassed-in shower.

Parking: One off-street reserved parking space is included with this rental.

Laundry: On-site washer/dryer.

Pets: Sorry, no pets.

Smoking Policy: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.

Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4111428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Park St Unit 24 have any available units?
88 Park St Unit 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, ME.
What amenities does 88 Park St Unit 24 have?
Some of 88 Park St Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Park St Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
88 Park St Unit 24 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Park St Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 88 Park St Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 88 Park St Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 88 Park St Unit 24 does offer parking.
Does 88 Park St Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Park St Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Park St Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 88 Park St Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 88 Park St Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 88 Park St Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Park St Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Park St Unit 24 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Park St Unit 24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Park St Unit 24 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 Park St Unit 24?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island View Apartments
151 North Street
Portland, ME 04101

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Portland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Portland, MEBrunswick, MEScarborough, ME
Old Orchard Beach, MEDover, NH
Lewiston, MEPortsmouth, NH

Nearby Neighborhoods

East End

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity