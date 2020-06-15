88 Park St Unit 24

Amenities
Charming Furnished Downtown Condo, Off-Street Parking, On-Site Laundry! - Bordering Portlands West End; completely renovated 1 BR furnished condo in beautiful and historic brick row house on 2nd floor with elevator. Features high ceilings, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick, ornamental fireplace, custom built-ins and high-end finishes. Reserved off-street parking space and on-site laundry.
Walkability score of 95 means you dont need a car for daily errands. Just steps from award-winning restaurants, unique markets, cafes, galleries, performance spaces and locally owned shops. Walk to Maine Medical Center plus easy access to I-295. Sorry, no pets.
Lease Terms: Rental rates start at $2,500 per month. Security deposit $2,500. Cleaning fee $250.
Kitchen: Custom cabinetry includes wood doors on refrigerator plus granite counter-top, tile back-splash, stainless range, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Open concept layout flows seamlessly with the living room and dining area. Dishes, cookware, utensils and coffee maker provided.
Living Room: Large, sun-filled windows, high ceilings, light hardwood floors plus ornamental fireplace. Furnished with sleek, comfortable sofa, unique coffee table and antique buffet. Adjacent large walk-in closet.
Dining Area: Light-filled and featuring a round dining room table that seats 4.
Bedroom: Features French doors, exposed brick wall, custom shelving and cabinetry and a queen-size bed draped in luxurious linens.
Bathroom: Completely renovated, features custom flooring, tiling, high-end fixtures and glassed-in shower.
Parking: One off-street reserved parking space is included with this rental.
Laundry: On-site washer/dryer.
Pets: Sorry, no pets.
Smoking Policy: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.
Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.
