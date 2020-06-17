25 Granite street

Amenities

Sunlight abounds in this Freshly updated two bedroom apartment next door to USM Law school. Great fully appliances kitchen with gas stove and room for a small table. New carpet in one of the bedrooms, hardwood floor and plank flooring in rest of residence.HOTWATER and PARKING INCLUDED. New tile in refurbished bathroom. Coin operated laundry, private trash haulage (no city bags) are also included in this safe,secure, well maintained property. This space is ready to move in today., so please contact for a showing. Thanks