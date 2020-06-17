All apartments in Portland
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:41 PM

25 Granite street

25 Granite Street · (207) 773-8422
Location

25 Granite Street, Portland, ME 04102
Oakdale

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sunlight abounds in this Freshly updated two bedroom apartment next door to USM Law school. Great fully appliances kitchen with gas stove and room for a small table. New carpet in one of the bedrooms, hardwood floor and plank flooring in rest of residence.HOTWATER and PARKING INCLUDED. New tile in refurbished bathroom. Coin operated laundry, private trash haulage (no city bags) are also included in this safe,secure, well maintained property. This space is ready to move in today., so please contact for a showing. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Granite street have any available units?
25 Granite street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, ME.
What amenities does 25 Granite street have?
Some of 25 Granite street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Granite street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Granite street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Granite street pet-friendly?
No, 25 Granite street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 25 Granite street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Granite street does offer parking.
Does 25 Granite street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Granite street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Granite street have a pool?
No, 25 Granite street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Granite street have accessible units?
No, 25 Granite street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Granite street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Granite street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Granite street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Granite street does not have units with air conditioning.
