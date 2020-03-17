295 Lake Road Unit 2

Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a unique waterfront office suite in a building with an active marina. There is a large entrance/reception immediately upon entering the unit. Further in there are two private offices. The unit includes a half bathroom and off-street parking.

This property, despite the natural beauty of the location, is mere minutes from downtown Norway, and sits on a high traffic intersection, which sees an average daily traffic count between eight and nine thousand.

Rent on this unit is $1300.00 a month with electricity included.

Waterfront