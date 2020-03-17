All apartments in Oxford County
295 Lake Road Unit 2
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

295 Lake Road Unit 2

295 Lake Rd · (207) 739-2008
Location

295 Lake Rd, Oxford County, ME 04268

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a unique waterfront office suite in a building with an active marina.  There is a large entrance/reception immediately upon entering the unit. Further in there are two private offices.  The unit includes a half bathroom and off-street parking.
    This property, despite the natural beauty of the location, is mere minutes from downtown Norway, and sits on a high traffic intersection, which sees an average daily traffic count between eight and nine thousand.
        Rent on this unit is $1300.00 a month with electricity included.
Waterfront

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

