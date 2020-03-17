All apartments in Oxford County
222 Christian Ridge Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

222 Christian Ridge Road

222 Christian Ridge Road · (207) 739-2008
Location

222 Christian Ridge Road, Oxford County, ME 04281

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
CORPORATE PROPERTY. This is a two bedroom, two bathroom cottage style house, fully furnished and tailored specifically for traveling professionals assigned to the Oxford Hills area. The first floor is partially open concept with the living room separated from the kitchen by a half wall. The kitchen has a tile floor and is fully applianced including a stove, dishwasher. The refrigerator is located in the mudroom, which has a pantry closet and is located just off the kitchen and is the entrance to the driveway. The spacious living room and dining area has high ceilings, a brick hearth, window seat, and French door that leads out to the patio area and gardens. Also off the living room is a tiled entrance that leads to the front yard and has a closet. The two bedrooms are located down a short hallway, which has floor to ceiling bookshelves. At the end of the hallway is the master bedroom suite, complete with closets, dressing area, and a private bathroom that includes a washer/ dryer. On the other side of the hallway is the second bedroom and the home's second full bathroom. Outside the home are manicured gardens, a farm pond, and views of stone walls and the local hills. the home is located in a private rural setting, but within ten minutes of downtown Norway, South Paris, a half an hour from Lewiston/ Auburn, and forty-five minutes from the skiing at Sunday River.
Rent on this home is $2000.00 a month with heat, hot water, electricity, satellite t.v and wireless internet, lawn care, and snow plowing included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Christian Ridge Road have any available units?
222 Christian Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford County, ME.
What amenities does 222 Christian Ridge Road have?
Some of 222 Christian Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Christian Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
222 Christian Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Christian Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 222 Christian Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford County.
Does 222 Christian Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 222 Christian Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 222 Christian Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Christian Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Christian Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 222 Christian Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 222 Christian Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 222 Christian Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Christian Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Christian Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Christian Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Christian Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
