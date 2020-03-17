222 Christian Ridge Road

Amenities

CORPORATE PROPERTY. This is a two bedroom, two bathroom cottage style house, fully furnished and tailored specifically for traveling professionals assigned to the Oxford Hills area. The first floor is partially open concept with the living room separated from the kitchen by a half wall. The kitchen has a tile floor and is fully applianced including a stove, dishwasher. The refrigerator is located in the mudroom, which has a pantry closet and is located just off the kitchen and is the entrance to the driveway. The spacious living room and dining area has high ceilings, a brick hearth, window seat, and French door that leads out to the patio area and gardens. Also off the living room is a tiled entrance that leads to the front yard and has a closet. The two bedrooms are located down a short hallway, which has floor to ceiling bookshelves. At the end of the hallway is the master bedroom suite, complete with closets, dressing area, and a private bathroom that includes a washer/ dryer. On the other side of the hallway is the second bedroom and the home's second full bathroom. Outside the home are manicured gardens, a farm pond, and views of stone walls and the local hills. the home is located in a private rural setting, but within ten minutes of downtown Norway, South Paris, a half an hour from Lewiston/ Auburn, and forty-five minutes from the skiing at Sunday River.

Rent on this home is $2000.00 a month with heat, hot water, electricity, satellite t.v and wireless internet, lawn care, and snow plowing included.