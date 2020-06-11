5 Forest Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Stunning three bedroom apartment overlooking the heart of downtown Orono. This apartment is located directly behind the popular Woodman's Restaurant and near all of the local hangouts including Orono Brewing Company, Verve, Harvest Moon, the Family Dog, Pat's Pizza, and Black Bear Brewery. A mere 10 minute walk to the University of Maine (UMO) campus, you can also enjoy Orono's many bike paths, parks, and river views. Rent includes all utilities except for internet/cable/phone. Application, credit and background check required. This unit goes quickly so don't miss it. Renting for 2020-2021. No pets permitted.

Spacious two unit building located in the heart of downtown Orono near all of the local restaurants and hangouts. This building is one of the most coveted in town and rents quickly. Contact us today if interested.