Orono, ME
5 Forest Avenue - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5 Forest Avenue - 2

5 Forest Avenue · (207) 570-9764
Location

5 Forest Avenue, Orono, ME 04473

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Stunning three bedroom apartment overlooking the heart of downtown Orono. This apartment is located directly behind the popular Woodman's Restaurant and near all of the local hangouts including Orono Brewing Company, Verve, Harvest Moon, the Family Dog, Pat's Pizza, and Black Bear Brewery. A mere 10 minute walk to the University of Maine (UMO) campus, you can also enjoy Orono's many bike paths, parks, and river views. Rent includes all utilities except for internet/cable/phone. Application, credit and background check required. This unit goes quickly so don't miss it. Renting for 2020-2021. No pets permitted.
Spacious two unit building located in the heart of downtown Orono near all of the local restaurants and hangouts. This building is one of the most coveted in town and rents quickly. Contact us today if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 have any available units?
5 Forest Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 Forest Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Forest Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Forest Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Forest Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Forest Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
