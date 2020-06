Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers all utilities, washer/ dryer and garage with remote open access. Unit is up one flight of stairs the unit is Located directly above the garage. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets.

12 unit condo located .5 miles from downtown OOB. Driveway parking plus garage.